Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 64.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $61.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $61.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $54,631,497.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,735.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

