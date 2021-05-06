Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MONDY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mondi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of MONDY stock opened at $56.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.86. Mondi has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $56.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.05.

About Mondi

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

