Monness Crespi & Hardt Raises Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Price Target to $120.00

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) had its price objective increased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRI. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Carter’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.78.

Get Carter's alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $110.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $69.54 and a 12 month high of $116.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%.

In other Carter’s news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth $64,000.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.