MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

MONOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MonotaRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup raised shares of MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

OTCMKTS:MONOY opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.46. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.28. MonotaRO has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

About MonotaRO

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

