Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Sets New 12-Month High at $334.00

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 334 ($4.36) and last traded at GBX 332.50 ($4.34), with a volume of 310852 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 303 ($3.96).

The firm has a market capitalization of £953.14 million and a PE ratio of -38.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 312.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 298.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.25%.

In other news, insider Pete Raby sold 27,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.08), for a total transaction of £84,754.80 ($110,732.69).

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile (LON:MGAM)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.