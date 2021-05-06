Morgan Stanley Boosts Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target to $203.00

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $187.75.

HUBB opened at $198.13 on Tuesday. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $105.34 and a twelve month high of $198.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.07.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hubbell will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,474 shares of company stock worth $1,320,824. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in Hubbell by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 40,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,652,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,859,000 after purchasing an additional 78,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 37.0% in the first quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

