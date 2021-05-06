Morgan Stanley Increases Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $69.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $69.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ opened at $61.14 on Tuesday. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $61.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.20. The company has a market capitalization of $86.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.