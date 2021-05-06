Morgan Stanley Increases Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target to $150.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RJF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.36.

Shares of NYSE RJF traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.46. 3,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,344. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $135.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.43. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $1,153,094.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $151,048.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,543 shares of company stock worth $26,524,083. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Raymond James by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Raymond James by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

