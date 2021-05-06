Morgan Stanley Raises Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target to $120.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Shares of ATVI opened at $90.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.52.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

