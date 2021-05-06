Morgan Stanley Raises Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $120.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prologis from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.17.

Prologis stock opened at $113.01 on Monday. Prologis has a 52 week low of $80.12 and a 52 week high of $116.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.98.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 76.13%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.2% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $1,129,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Prologis by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 493,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,137,000 after buying an additional 64,796 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 10.0% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 456,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,446,000 after buying an additional 20,248 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

