Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HDELY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Societe Generale lowered HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $18.77. The stock had a trading volume of 21,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,213. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $19.34.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.