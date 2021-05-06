MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Stock Rating Lowered by DNB Markets

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) was downgraded by stock analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of MPZZF opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. MPC Container Ships ASA has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.72.

MPC Container Ships ASA Company Profile

MPC Container Ships ASA owns and operates a portfolio of container ships. It focuses on the feeder vessels between 1,000 and 3,000 TEU. The company charters out its vessels to liner shipping companies and regional carriers. MPC Container Ships ASA was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Oslo, Norway.

