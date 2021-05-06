MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Stock Rating Lowered by DNB Markets

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) was downgraded by stock analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of MPZZF opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. MPC Container Ships ASA has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.72.
MPC Container Ships ASA Company Profile
