Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MPLX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mplx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Mplx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mplx presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.60.

NYSE MPLX opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.31. Mplx has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.60) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. ADE LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Mplx by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 2,408.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. 29.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

