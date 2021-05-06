Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.56.

Shares of COOP opened at $33.88 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.91 million. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,797,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,963,000 after acquiring an additional 57,023 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 308,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 35,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

