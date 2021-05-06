MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) COO Cd Baer Pettit Sells 2,500 Shares

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cd Baer Pettit also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total value of $1,076,650.00.

NYSE MSCI traded down $2.27 on Thursday, reaching $475.91. The company had a trading volume of 253,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,433. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $449.64 and its 200-day moving average is $421.52. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.14 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.09 and a 52 week high of $495.16.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco acquired a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

