M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.09 to $4.04. M&T Bank posted earnings of $1.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year earnings of $13.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.20 to $14.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.16 to $12.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in M&T Bank by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 9.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 49.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank stock traded up $1.80 on Thursday, reaching $162.54. 638,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,741. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $164.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

