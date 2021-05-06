MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €218.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been given a €218.00 ($256.47) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($189.41) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €152.00 ($178.82) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTU Aero Engines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €192.14 ($226.05).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of ETR MTX opened at €202.30 ($238.00) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €201.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is €197.68. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €112.40 ($132.24) and a 52-week high of €221.00 ($260.00).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.