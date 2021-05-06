Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.88

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.88 and last traded at $14.84, with a volume of 5684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MWA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average of $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 19,543 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $250,150.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,089.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms acquired 9,884 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $129,875.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $282,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,039 shares of company stock worth $698,799. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth $23,515,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,949,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,644 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth $14,856,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 888,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter worth $11,691,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

