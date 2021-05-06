Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Mueller Water Products updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NYSE:MWA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.83. The stock had a trading volume of 21,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,064. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $14.88.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Todd P. Helms purchased 9,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $129,875.76. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,510. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 25,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $345,973.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,039 shares of company stock worth $698,799 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

MWA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.