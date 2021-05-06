Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Shares of MUR stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.39. 2,566,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,837,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.73. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 3.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,507,500.00. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,517 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,333. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MUR. Truist raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Securities raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

