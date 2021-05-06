Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 137.85% and a negative net margin of 237.59%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MYO traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.82. 2,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,352. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $55.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.62. Myomo has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $18.88.

MYO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti raised their target price on Myomo from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Myomo in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

