MyWish Market Capitalization Tops $6.54 Million (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 6th. One MyWish coin can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001201 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MyWish has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. MyWish has a market capitalization of $6.54 million and $11,892.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MyWish alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00083925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019504 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00065007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $474.38 or 0.00831273 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.53 or 0.00102566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,219.41 or 0.09146178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

MyWish Coin Profile

MyWish (WISH) is a coin. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

Buying and Selling MyWish

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MyWish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyWish and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.