N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $64.01

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.01 ($0.84) and traded as high as GBX 68 ($0.89). N Brown Group shares last traded at GBX 66.60 ($0.87), with a volume of 937,141 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Get N Brown Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £306.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 68.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 64.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.58.

In other N Brown Group news, insider Joshua Alliance purchased 7,848,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £5,101,720 ($6,665,429.84).

N Brown Group Company Profile (LON:BWNG)

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Oxendales, Figleaves, House of Bath, High and Mighty, Fasion World, Premier Man, Slimma, Diva, Dannimac, and Ambrose Wilson brands.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for N Brown Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N Brown Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.