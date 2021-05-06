Naka Bodhi Token Trading Up 13.3% Over Last Week (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $40,321.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00073760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.97 or 0.00272862 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $661.25 or 0.01171866 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00030978 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.39 or 0.00794639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,447.61 or 1.00036577 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naka Bodhi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Naka Bodhi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

