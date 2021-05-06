National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Get National Beverage alerts:

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of National Beverage from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $40.38.

Shares of FIZZ opened at $46.93 on Wednesday. National Beverage has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $98.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.39.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $245.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that National Beverage will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 298,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after buying an additional 63,620 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Beverage by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 49,630 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 219.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 13,231 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 73.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. 32.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Beverage (FIZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.