National Express Group (LON:NEX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $261.37

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 261.37 ($3.41) and traded as high as GBX 306.20 ($4.00). National Express Group shares last traded at GBX 297.20 ($3.88), with a volume of 2,682,640 shares changing hands.

NEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target (up previously from GBX 330 ($4.31)) on shares of National Express Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on National Express Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 333.75 ($4.36).

The company has a market cap of £1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 312.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 262.12.

In related news, insider Chris Davies sold 4,268 shares of National Express Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.30), for a total value of £14,041.72 ($18,345.60). Also, insider Jose Ignacio Garat bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 322 ($4.21) per share, for a total transaction of £19,642 ($25,662.40).

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

