National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Stock Price Up 3.7%

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) was up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.89 and last traded at $72.89. Approximately 90 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 36,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.19.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $259.83 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in National HealthCare during the first quarter worth about $221,000. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

