National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. National Retail Properties updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.910-2.960 EPS.

NYSE:NNN traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,724. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $979,960.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,969.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $1,521,733.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,290,785.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,339. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NNN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

