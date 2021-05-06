National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. National Retail Properties updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.910-2.960 EPS.
NYSE:NNN traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,724. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.14.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NNN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.
About National Retail Properties
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.
