National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) PT Raised to $55.00 at Raymond James

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE NNN traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.37. The company had a trading volume of 24,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,724. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.74.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

In related news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $979,960.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,339 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.