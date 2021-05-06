Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.110-1.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $463.50 million-$473.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $465.70 million.Natus Medical also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.26-0.32 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTUS shares. TheStreet upgraded Natus Medical from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natus Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NTUS traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.55. The stock had a trading volume of 298,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,535. Natus Medical has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $28.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.13 million, a PE ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.65.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $118.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

