Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target Raised to $15.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $13.50 to $15.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Navient from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reissued a focus list rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.19.

Get Navient alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.90. 176,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,761. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. Navient has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $17.10. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Navient will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Navient by 1,747.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.