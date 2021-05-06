Needham & Company LLC Lowers Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Price Target to $26.00

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:CARA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.29. The stock had a trading volume of 29,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,649. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.70. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $2.12. The company had revenue of $112.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $60,376.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,732.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Terrillion sold 4,004 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $77,397.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,267.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,287 shares of company stock valued at $714,394. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 376,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 113,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.