Neo Performance Materials (NEO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Neo Performance Materials to post earnings of C$0.29 per share for the quarter.

Neo Performance Materials stock opened at C$19.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$743.58 million and a PE ratio of -10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.84. Neo Performance Materials has a 52 week low of C$7.03 and a 52 week high of C$21.68.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cormark upped their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

