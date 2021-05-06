Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTOIY. Redburn Partners cut Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Friday, January 15th. Societe Generale cut Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

NTOIY traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,882. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average is $32.44. Neste Oyj has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $39.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.