Nestree Price Tops $0.0086 on Major Exchanges (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $12.92 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nestree has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,968.46 or 1.00076847 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00047223 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00012217 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.86 or 0.00189293 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000204 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,502,530,850 coins. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

