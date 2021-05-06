Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $12.91 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $13.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62.
About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
Further Reading: What is operating income?
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.