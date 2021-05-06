Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $12.91 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $13.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

