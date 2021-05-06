Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. Nevro updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NVRO stock traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.22. 24,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,228. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.27. Nevro has a 1-year low of $111.87 and a 1-year high of $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -56.42 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $111,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nevro in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Earnings History for Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)

