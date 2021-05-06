New Gold (TSE:NGD) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.14

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.14 and traded as low as C$2.05. New Gold shares last traded at C$2.09, with a volume of 3,515,224 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on New Gold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on New Gold to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on New Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.75 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.41. The company has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$259.25 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Company Profile (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

