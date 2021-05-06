New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) PT Raised to $44.00 at Mizuho

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $43.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.95.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $454.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $141,426.21. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $224,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 50,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

