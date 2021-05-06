New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) Trading Up 1%

New Pacific Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:NUPMF)’s stock price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $4.96. Approximately 109,495 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 153,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded shares of New Pacific Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get New Pacific Metals alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11.

New Pacific Metals Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Bolivia and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Silver Sand property covering an area of 5.42 square kilometers located in the PotosÃ­ Department, Bolivia.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for New Pacific Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Pacific Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.