New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 280,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,630 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,094,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,422,000 after purchasing an additional 419,557 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 36,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,238,000 after buying an additional 1,074,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $17.56.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. O-I Glass has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

