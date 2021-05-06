New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.87 Million Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Syneos Health by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at $224,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.64.

SYNH opened at $81.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.10. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $89.95.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $224,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 6,000 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,098,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,707,529 shares of company stock valued at $349,415,465. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

