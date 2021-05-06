New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,386 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of World Fuel Services worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INT. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in World Fuel Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In related news, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $110,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,265.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $477,267.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,329.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,372,180. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

INT stock opened at $32.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.44. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $37.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.47.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.20%.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.