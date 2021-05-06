New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,600 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 36,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ WERN opened at $47.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $48.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.76. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 16.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WERN shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

In related news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $288,880.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 36.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.