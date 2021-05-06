New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,000 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,304,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,527,000 after buying an additional 90,019 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 402,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,658,000 after purchasing an additional 134,189 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,144,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,063,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIPR opened at $118.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.26. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $47.40 and a 52-week high of $124.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $1.01. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.24%. Research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

