Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.47

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.47 and last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 13046 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

Several research firms have recently commented on NMRK. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.27.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The business had revenue of $601.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Newmark Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 19,160 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 31,834 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 21,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit