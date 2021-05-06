Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.47

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.47 and last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 13046 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

Several research firms have recently commented on NMRK. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.27.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The business had revenue of $601.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Newmark Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 19,160 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 31,834 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 21,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.