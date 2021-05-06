NFT Hits 24 Hour Volume of $233,413.00 (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. During the last week, NFT has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. NFT has a market cap of $12.09 million and $233,413.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000587 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00083358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00019052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00064605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $450.66 or 0.00806976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00102033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,992.15 or 0.08939213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

