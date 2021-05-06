NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Purchased by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 18.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in NICE by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 8,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Kabouter Management LLC grew its stake in NICE by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 118,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,609,000 after acquiring an additional 15,816 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in NICE by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in NICE by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 15,991 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NICE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Pritchard Capital raised their price target on shares of NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.85.

NICE traded down $4.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $231.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,270. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 75.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $161.30 and a 12 month high of $288.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.00.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $438.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

