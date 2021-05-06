Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.27

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.27 and traded as high as $10.49. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 1,625 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $130.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Nicholas Financial alerts:

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 4.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 609,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nicholas Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC increased its stake in Nicholas Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,089,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,647 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK)

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.