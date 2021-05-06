Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,600 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Edison International by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.78.

EIX stock opened at $58.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 58.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.99. Edison International has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $66.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.38%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

